Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived here and met Haryana BJP-JJP MLAs and MPs as she started her campaign for the July 18 elections.

Murmu was welcomed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma at Haryana Bhawan here.

Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Haryana Vidhan Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, state cabinet ministers and BJP-JJP legislators were present on the occasion, said officials.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher was also present.

Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, and her challenger Yashwant Sinha are the only two candidates left in the fray for the July 18 presidential elections after scrutiny of nomination papers.

Besides all NDA constituents, parties like the SAD, YSR Congress, BJD and the BSP have also extended support to Murmu.

