Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): After an FIR was registered against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje over her recent remark on the Rameshwaram cafe blast, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that the FIR has been registered for inciting people and making inflammatory speeches.

Congress leader, Priyank Kharge attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party stating it is habitual for the BJP to label baseless allegations, create divisions in society, and pit one religion against the other.

"BJP are habitual to label baseless allegations, create divisions in society, pit one religion against the other...FIR has been registered because they are inciting people and making inflammatory speeches. The Union Minister is creating enmity between the two states; that is not right." Congress leader Priyank Kharge said.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to take immediate action against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje for claiming that 'the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru was from Tamil Nadu', officials said.

"ECI has directed CEO Karnataka to take immediate and appropriate action on the complaint of DMK against the alleged violation of MCC by BJP leader and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje while addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka," the poll commission said.

DMK had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Wednesday over her remarks. Accusing the Union Minister of violating the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu requested the poll panel to "take appropriate action against Karandlaje."

DMK had alleged that the statement attempted to promote feelings of enmity between the people of Karnataka and the people of Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the action was taken against Shobha Karandlaje following a complaint lodged by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker. A case under sections 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Karandlaje, they said.

On Tuesday, Shobha Karandlaje, while speaking to the reporters, said that "one guy comes from Tamil Nadu, takes training there, and plants a bomb at Rameshwaram Cafe."

Hours after the remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader issued a retraction and offered an apology. She said her remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. She also asked for forgiveness from anyone from Tamil Nadu effected by her remarks.

An IED explosion occurred at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe on March 1 leaving at least 10 people injured. The police had also found a suspect in the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far has indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion. (ANI)

