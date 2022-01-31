Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Congress in charge of Uttar Pradesh elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while holding a door-to-door campaign in Noida interacted with the people of slum areas and said that the party does politics with 'positive thoughts'.

She also interacted with a group of women separately under the "Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon" slogan.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: London-Based Doctor Found Dead in National Capital.

During this door-to-door campaign, Priyanka Gandhi also heard the problems of specially-abled people in Noida's sector-8 area.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Pankaj Singh, BJP MLA from Noida is doing nothing here. There are no well-developed roads, no electricity, and other facilities. However, our candidate Pankhuri Pathak will work for the development of the area. We will definitely defeat the BJP candidate."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 48-Year-Old Woman Killed by Celebratory Gunfire at Wedding in UP Village.

"We are in this electoral fray to do positive politics so the other leaders have to answer," she added.

On being asked about Congress' strategy in case no party gets a majority in UP, she says, "A decision will be taken as per the political scenario after polls."

Congress has named Pankhuri Pathak as their candidate for Noida.

Notably, it is the first visit of Priyanka Gandhi during the poll campaign. However, she had been conducting live interactions on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

The Congress General Secretary is also expected to campaign in the Dadri Assembly Constituency tomorrow.

Presently, big rallies are banned and only door-to-door and virtual rallies are allowed. The last date of campaigning for the first phase of UP polls is February 8; voting is to begin from February 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)