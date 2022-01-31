Bulandshahr, Jan 31: A 48-year-old woman died allegedly after being shot in the head during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Samaspur village on Sunday night, when the bride's cousin opened fire with a country-made pistol, they said.

The bullet hit the head of Javitri, who had come to attend the wedding. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead.The bride's cousin has been arrested, police said.

