New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Proactive inflation management has helped keep the country's inflation within the manageable range, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget on Thursday.

She also said that the inflation has moderated.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Pre-Election Budget 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Retail inflation rose at the fastest pace in four months in December 2023 at 5.69 per cent on account of an increase in prices of vegetables, pulses, and spices.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Friend Urinates on Teen, Another Records Video to Extort Money in Lonavala; Booked.

The annual inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.55 per cent in November and 5.72 per cent in the year-ago month.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the rate of price rise in the food basket, which constitutes nearly half of the CPI, increased to 9.53 per cent in December 2023 against 8.7 per cent in the preceding month and 4.19 per cent in December 2022.

In August 2023, inflation had touched a high of 6.83 per cent. PTI MSS RR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)