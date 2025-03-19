New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A proclaimed offender has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a large-scale railway job scam, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ranjan Paswan, was arrested from Tilak Bridge Railway Station. He has allegedly duped several people of over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of providing jobs in the Indian Railways, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Sign MoU With Gates Foundation To Leverage Technology for Public Welfare.

"Paswan, a resident of Mayur Vihar, had been absconding since the court declared him a proclaimed offender on January 14,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta in a statement said.

He was wanted in multiple cases of cheating and FIRs were lodged against him at several police stations, including Sunlight Colony and Pandav Nagar, she said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

According to the police, Paswan had worked as a driver with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) in 2010.

Exploiting his government job and official vehicle, he gained the trust of unsuspecting job seekers by posing as a well-connected official with links to railway authorities, they said.

From the NAFED office in Ashram, New Delhi, he operated a fake recruitment racket, providing counterfeit medical certificates, training sessions, and appointment letters to make the scam appear authentic, the officer said.

The DCP further said that his fraudulent activities led to his termination from NAFED in October 2021, but instead of stopping, he escalated his operations, deceiving more victims using his former government association.

Further investigations into Paswan's network are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)