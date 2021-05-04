New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Union Minister for state chemical and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that there has been a three-fold increase in the production capacity of anti-viral drug Remdesivir which is used to treat the symptoms of coronavirus disease.

"The production of Remdesivir is being increased at a rapid pace in the country. In just a few days, India has achieved 3 times the production capacity of Remedesvir and will soon be able to meet the growing demand", tweeted Mandaviya today.

The demand for Remdesivir is increasing on daily basis in different parts of the country due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

The minister informed that "Production has gone up from 37 lakh on 12 April 2021 to 1.05 crore on today." In view of the increase in demand, the number of plants producing Remdesivir has also gone up from 20 on 12 April 2021 to 57 on May 4.

Speaking to ANI Union Minister said: "The production of Remdesivir is being increased rapidly in the country. A few months earlier India was producing 38 lakh Remdesivir monthly and now production of Remdesivir injection has reached 1.05 crore monthly."

He also assured that the government will very soon meet the growing demand for Remdesivir injection.

Over the past few weeks, several cases of hoarding and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections have also been reported.

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833. (ANI)

