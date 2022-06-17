Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said projects with investments of Rs 92,000 crore are at various stages of implementation in public and private sectors in the state.

He also said issues raised by entrepreneurs during a meeting have mostly been resolved.

In a series of tweets at the end of a two-day consultation with business leaders and their representatives here, Sarma said, "At present, investment worth Rs 92,000 cr is at various stages of implementation in both public and private sector industries in the state."

He also said, "Glad to share that most issues raised during the interaction with representatives of 62 industries have been resolved."

The chief minister asserted that the industrial growth in the state will accelerate, which will create more job opportunities.

Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah, who was also present at the meeting, said the interactions with business people will help ensure seamless growth of the industrial sector.

"Besides playing a significant role in the quick resolution of issues and implementing the recommendations, such interactive sessions between entrepreneurs & the government will certainly lead to more robust and seamless industrial progress and development in the state," Borah wrote on the microblogging site.

Power Minister Nandita Garlosa and officials of the industry, energy and revenue departments were also present at the meeting.

