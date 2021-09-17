Noida, Sep 17 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Friday directed officials to ensure that promoters of group housing projects in the city hand over charge of public spaces and facilities to apartment owners' associations (AOAs) by September 30.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari issued the direction after a meeting here on the builder-buyers issues with AOAs and real estate developers, including Supertech Group, Mahagun Group, Prateek Group, ATS, RG Residency, Sunshine Infrawell and Perfect Propbuild.

"During the meeting, it came to light that promoters in several projects have not yet completed the process of handing over the societies to the AOAs. In some cases, the IMFS (interest-free maintenance and security) funds have not been handed over to the AOAs,” the authority said in a statement.

“In some cases, maintenance work in projects is not completed while in others the sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not functional. It also came to light that in some projects, dues towards water and sewage facilities are pending,” it said.

In view of the above, Maheshwari directed officials to communicate to the builders and ensure that the societies are handed over to AOAs by September 30 in projects that have AOAs established, it stated.

"If there is non-compliance by the builder, the CEO directed for legal action against them and seal their unsold inventories. In projects that do not have STPs, public spaces and club houses should be sealed so that untreated waste does not reach drainage system,” according to the statement.

