India News | Properties of Two PoK-based Terror Handlers Attached in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Properties of two terror handlers based out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

Police in Handwara attached immovable properties belonging to two individuals from Monbal, who stand accused in a long-pending terrorism case, a police spokesman said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Bara and Ghulam Mustafa -- both residents of the Monbal area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district.

Both the accused exfiltrated to PoK and have since been actively involved in promoting terrorism, coordinating terror-related activities from across the border, and orchestrating multiple terror incidents in the region, the spokesman said.

The attachments were executed in connection with FIR No. 198/2003 registered at the Handwara police station under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Substances Act, and Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The action followed a court order under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which empowers authorities to attach the properties of proclaimed offenders, the spokesman said.

