Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): A protest erupted in Malappuram's Kalikavu on Thursday after a 55-year-old tapping worker was killed in a tiger attack. Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar demanded compensation for the victim's family.

Anil Kumar said, "I have raised many times in the Assembly, but there is no action from the government. Due to their inaction, this incident happened. I strongly protest against the government's inaction. The government should provide compensation to the victim's family members."

According to the locals, the deceased was dragged by a tiger and has been identified as Gafoor, who is a resident of Adakkakund.

Apoorva Tripathi, Sub Collector, said, "We need to assess if the area (incident spot) is a forest area or not. Then we will come up with a solution...accordingly, we will see if we can send a proposal for policy change."

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday when the victim was on his way to tap the rubber trees. The incident was noticed by another tapping worker who accompanied Gafoor and informed the police.

A complaint was lodged regarding the incident at the Kalikavu police station, after which the police officials launched an investigation. After an extensive search, the police officials found the body of the deceased five kilometres away from the incident site within the forest area.

Due to the lack of road access to the forest border, the police team had to trek to the location on foot. The death of Gafoor, who was attacked by a tiger while at work, has plunged the locality into grief. The police are proceeding with further legal procedures. Forest department officials have also initiated an investigation into the incident.

There have been a lot of cases of wildlife and human conflict in Kerala in the past few months. The latest case that came to light was of a tribal couple were trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Aralam farm of Kannur. The incident sparked protests between the locals. (ANI)

