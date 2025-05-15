Islamabad, May 15: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India talked over a hotline to discuss the ceasefire, which has now been extended until May 18, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar claimed on Thursday. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Pakistan's DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai spoke over a hotline on Wednesday afternoon, Dar told the Senate.

There was no response from the Indian side on Dar's claim. "Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on 10th of May 2025, it has been decided to continue the confidence building measures so as to reduce the alertness level," an Indian Army official said in New Delhi. India, Pakistan DGMOs Discuss Issues Related to Stoppage of Firing, Military Action; to Consider Measures for Troop Reduction.

In his address, Dar said the two DGMOs would again get in contact on May 18.

No details of the talks were shared, except that they agreed to respect the ceasefire. However, Geo News quoted Dar as saying that talks on May 14 led to the ceasefire being extended until May 18. "During the DGMOs' conversation (on May 10), the ceasefire was extended until May 12. When the DGMOs spoke again on May 12, the ceasefire was extended until May 14. Further talks on May 14 led to the ceasefire being extended until May 18,” Dar was quoted as saying by the channel. Chinese Satellites Helped Pakistan During India’s Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News As False Statement Attributed to EAM S Jaishankar Goes Viral.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

