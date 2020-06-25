Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Protests continued to rock various Cyclone Amphan-hit parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day on Thursday, as the agitators blocked roads and gheraoed government offices, accusing the local TMC leadership of indulging in corruption.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership denied the charge and said some isolated incidents were being used to malign the party.

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The protests continued a day after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee formed a committee comprising representatives from all political parties to look into the cyclone-relief works amid allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The protests took place in various parts of East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas districts -- the three worst-hit areas of the state -- with the affected people taking out protest marches and gheraoing local BDO offices, demanding immediate distribution of relief materials.

In some areas of East Midnapore and North 24 Parganas, the locals thrashed TMC panchayat members, accusing them of indulging in nepotism and corruption in relief distribution.

In parts of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas, the house of a local TMC panchayat leader was ransacked and his family members were beaten up.

The protesters alleged that the panchayat member was siphoning off funds and had indulged in nepotism while drawing up the list of beneficiaries.

A huge police contingent reached the area to control the situation.

Incidents of violence and protests against TMC panchayat leaders have been more or less a regular affair in the state for the last few days and in some cases, the party was forced to expel the "corrupt" leaders.

"Whenever we have received such complaints, action against the corrupt party members have been taken. We cannot shoot someone accused of corruption, at most, we can remove him from the party," senior TMC leader and MLA Samir Chakraborty said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee warned those indulging in corruption and misappropriation of Amphan relief funds, saying strict action would be taken against them.

The opposition CPI(M) and BJP accused the TMC leadership of being involved in corruption in connection with the distribution of relief material.

"These incidents prove that TMC leaders are involved in corruption. People are very angry with the state government for its mishandling of the crisis," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.

A few days ago, the TMC had expelled a panchayat leader in South 24 Parganas after he submitted a list of 102 cyclone victims, of whom 91 were found to be either his relatives or local party leaders who were not affected by the calamity.

