Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Public Works Department has constructed a temporary bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Highway on Friday.

This bridge will temporarily serve as a replacement for the damaged bridge, which was constructed near the Shiva Temple in the state.

Following the bridge's construction, the district administration has currently allowed small vehicles to travel on the Mussoorie Highway.

Earlier, an Uttarakhand police official mentioned that the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway, which was damaged due to incessant rainfall, has been restored now at most places.

Circle Officer Manoj Aswal from Mussoorie stated that the road had suffered damage in several areas, but it has since been restored. He also mentioned that all 1500 to 2,000 tourists in Mussoorie are currently safe.

"The road (Dehradun-Mussoorie highway) is damaged at a lot of places. At most places, the road has been restored now. There are about 1500-2000 tourists in Mussoorie, and all are safe. There is no need to panic." Aswal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited disaster-affected areas of Raipur and Mussoorie assembly constituencies following a cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people. During his visit, Uttarakhand CM conducted an on-site inspection of the relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Later, CM Dhami stated that around 35 houses have been damaged and 20 people have sustained injuries due to the disaster that struck Chamoli late on Wednesday night.

Further, he also urged pilgrims to plan their visits as per weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places. Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD," he said. (ANI)

