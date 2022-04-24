Puducherry [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry on Sunday.

He is accompanied by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Shah would be at the Aurobindo Ashram, the Subramania Bharathi Memorial-cum-Research centre and address the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of philosopher-cum-saint Aurobindo at Pondicherry University, the Union Minister's office informed in a tweet earlier.

He would also lay the foundation stone of buildings at the Departments of Physics and Chemistry and Food Science and Technology of Pondicherry University. Shah is scheduled to address the office bearers and legislators of the Puducherry unit of the BJP at the party office in the afternoon. (ANI)

