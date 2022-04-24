Kolkata, April 24: Just a day after Trinamool Congress strongman avoided the sixth summon for questioning in the cattle and coal smuggling cases, the CBI has issued a summon to Anubrata Mandal for questioning in the ongoing probe on post-poll violence case in West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summon to Mandal asking the latter to be present at the agency's office on Sunday by 2.30 p.m. Now, it is to be seen whether Mandal will appear at the CBI office or will again avoid it by using the shield of a prescription from the medical board of state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital advising him a four-week complete bed rest.

On Saturday, Mandal avoided the central agency questioning on medical grounds where he was supposed to be present by 5.30 p.m. However, instead of appearing, Mandal sent an email communique to the CBI office expressing his inability to be present at the office on health grounds. He also attached the prescription of the medical board.

However, his counsels said that if the CBI officers feel the necessity, they can question Mandal at his Kolkata residence.

On Friday late evening only, Mandal returned to his Kolkata residence after spending 17 days at the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital, where he was admitted on April 6. West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Arrests Two Absconders in Connection with BJP Leader's Death Case.

Mandal was supposed to appear for questioning at the CBI office at Nizam Palace in central Kolkata on April 6. A day earlier he reached Kolkata from his ancestral residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

On the morning of April 6 when he started from his residence, all perceived that he was heading for the CBI office. But at the last moment he changed his course to the state-run SSK Medical College & Hospital. After initial check-up he was admitted to the hospital's Woodburn Ward, meant for the VVIPs.

