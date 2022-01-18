Puducherry [India], January 18 (ANI): Puducherry schools and colleges will remain closed for the students till January 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases, informed Education Minister A Namasviyam.

Earlier on January 9, the Puducherry government had announced that the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 will remain closed.

Also Read | Omicron Cases To Peak in India by February 15, May Spell End of 3rd Wave, Say Health Experts.

The Puducherry government resumed the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 on December 4 after the pandemic showed signs of improvement.

Earlier in January, the government had imposed additional restrictions with malls and markets allowed to operate with not more than 50 per cent capacity.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2022: Where And How to Buy Tickets For January 26 Parade And Beating Retreat.

As per the Puducherry government's order, the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating.

These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, the official order had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)