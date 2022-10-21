Pune, Oct 21 (PTI) Three labourers died due to suspected suffocation while working in a sewage treatment plant at a housing society in the city on Friday morning, police said.

A case of `causing death by negligence' was registered against the contractor who had employed them.

"The victims were working in an 18-feet deep sewage treatment plant in Wagholi area. We received a call around 7 am that they were trapped inside," said a fire brigade official.

"After reaching the spot, we retrieved the bodies of two workers. We were told one more person was missing. His body was found later," he added.

The three men apparently suffocated inside, he added.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the person who had been given the contract for the maintenance of the plant, said an official of the Lonikand police station.

In March, three workers and another person had died inside a septic tank in Loni Kalbhor area of the city.

