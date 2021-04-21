Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved a reward policy to encourage information and inputs leading to recovery of drugs under the NDPS Act.

The Chief Minister termed it an important step towards motivating people to play a proactive role in helping the government in cracking down on drug smugglers and traffickers.

An official release said that the policy will recognise government servants, informers, sources for their role in providing inputs leading to the recovery of substantial quantity of drugs and in successful implementation of various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and PIT NDPS Act, 1988. The quantum of reward for successful investigation, prosecution, forfeiture of illegally acquired property, preventive detention and other significant anti-drug work shall be decided on case-to-case basis.

The release said the decision is in line with the suggestion mooted by the state DGP for instituting such a policy during the February 23 meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to review the status of his government's 'War on Drugs'.

It said that the persons eligible for the reward under the policy would include informers whose information leads to seizure of narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances, controlled substance and forfeiture of illegally acquired property under Chapter V-A of NDPS Act, 1985. Officials of state and central government will also be eligible for reward.

