Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): In a big breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge consignment of heroin on the Ferozepur Border. A thorough search of the suspected area by the BSF troops in the wee hours today resulted in the recovery of 15 packets of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 8.600 Kgs) on the Ferozepur border, Punjab.

This recovery was made from an agricultural field near the border village- Bhanewala of district Ferozepur. Each narcotics packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with an iron hook and illuminating device attached.

On July 12, acting on information of BSF intelligence wing about presence of a suspected packet in village- Dal of Tarn Taran district, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police conducted an extensive search operation resulting in the recovery of pistol parts and a magazine wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with copper wire loop and 03 illuminating sticks attached to it.

In a separate intelligence-driven operation earlier that week, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab had successfully stopped a major terror plot by Harwinder Rinda, a Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative supported by Pakistan's ISI.

On July 11, in a joint raid, BSF Intelligence Wing, the troops of the BSF and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, apprehended a narco smuggler and seized two packets of heroin (Gross weight: 1.151 kg) and two mobile phones.

Earlier on July 7, following the detection of drone activity along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar late at night, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a swift and thorough search operation, leading to the recovery of arms suspected to have been dropped from across the border.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Kaka, a resident of Dyal in Pakistan, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border. (ANI)

