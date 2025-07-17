Mumbai, July 17: A 20-year-old girl from Karnataka has become the talk of the town after she landed an INR 72.3 lakh per annum package from Rolls-Royce, a UK-based aviation giant. The young girl, Rituparna K S, is an engineering student from Koduru, Yamaravalli village in Thirthahalli taluk. With the offer from Rolls-Royce, Rituparna has become the youngest woman to work in the aerospace and defence giant's jet engine manufacturing division.

Riituparna, the eldest daughter of Suresh and Geeta, is now living in Mangaluru. According to reports, Rituparna K S completed her schooling from St Agnes but failed to qualify for a government MBBS seat after she appeared for the NEET exam. The engineering student who always wanted to join the medical field was disheartened, as she wanted to become a doctor. Mumbai Boy Abdullah Khan Bags Rs 1.2 Crore Job Offer From Google UK.

However, instead of feeling dejected, Rituparna adapted and opted for engineering. She secured admission through CET at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM) in Mangaluru in 2022. Soon, Rituparna's Plan B became her passion. She opted for Robotics and Automation Engineering and started creating impactful projects with real-world applications. In her third year of engineering, she started applying for internships.

Rituparna K S also applied to Rolls-Royce, but the company dismissed her application, stating that she would not be able to complete even one assigned task in a month. "I asked them for a chance," she said. Soon, she received a challenge from Rolls-Royce with a one-month deadline, which she successfully completed in just one week. This was followed by more complex tasks in the next eight months. 'I Don't Want a Career That Burns Me Out by 30': Gen Z Candidate's Job Offer Refusal Over Working Saturdays Leaves HR Impressed; 'Maybe the Problem Isn't Gen Z', Says Talent Acquisition Specialist.

After the eighth challenge, Rolls-Royce offered Rituparna a job in December 2024, a pre-placement offer of INR 39.6 lakh. However, seeing Rituparna's performance, Rolls-Royce revised the salary to INR 72.3 lakh per annum. While Rituparna has become the first woman from Karnataka to get a job offer from Rolls-Royce, she will move to Texas, USA, to join Rolls-Royce full-time after her seventh semester is completed.

