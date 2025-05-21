Firozpur (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): Acting on specific inputs from its intelligence wing, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones along Punjab's Firozpur border on Wednesday.

According to BSF, they found a DJI Mavic 3 classic drone from a farming field adjacent to Palha Megha village, while another DJI Mavic 3 classic was found stuck in the border security fence adjacent to the Gendu Kilcha village.

"Both the drones are presumed to have crashed down due to electronic counter measures deployed on the border," BSF's statement read.

Robust technical countermeasures on border and swift action of BSF troops had foiled the "nefarious designs of smugglers" to intrude with illicit drones from across the border.

Earlier on May 19, BSF seized pistol parts, two drones and two packets of heroin in multiple places along the Punjab border.

"Today, acting on credible information of the BSF intelligence wing, 02 drones, pistol parts and 02 packets of heroin were seized by the BSF troops in multiple incidents on the Punjab border. An extensive search by the BSF troops today culminated in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 506 grams at about from a farming field adjacent to Noorwala village of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said in a statement.

Later in the afternoon hours, the BSF troops recovered one DJI Air 3 drone in burnt condition from a farming field adjacent to Wan village in Tarn Taran.

"Further, in another search operation, the troops recovered two packets, one containing heroin with a gross weight of 453 grams and another pistol parts including slide, barrel, one magazine and a battery from a field adjacent to Daoke village of Amritsar district," the BSF said.

BSF also seized a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to the Rattankhurd village. The drone is presumed to have fallen due to technical interference of electronic countermeasures deployed on board. (ANI)

