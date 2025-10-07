Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], October 7 (ANI): In its relentless campaign against cross-border smuggling activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered pistol parts and live rounds from Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

According to an official release, on Monday evening, while carrying out a search on the Tarn Taran border, vigilant BSF troops recovered one plastic bottle containing the slide assembly of a pistol near Naushera Dhalla village of Tarn Taran. The bottle was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal wire loop attached, indicating a drone drop.

On Tuesday morning, while tracking a suspected drone movement, the BSF troops successfully seized one packet containing 75 live rounds of 9 mm calibre from a farming field adjacent to village Rajoke in Tarn Taran.

The ammunition had stamps of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory, confirming the involvement of Pakistan-sponsored elements planning terror activities on Indian soil.

Reliable inputs and resolute efforts of BSF troops once again thwarted the nefarious activities by a Pakistani terror syndicate operating from across the border.

Earlier on October 3, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police successfully apprehended two criminals and recovered two pistols along with magazines from the backyard of a house in Gendhu Kilcha village, Ferozepur district.

The raid was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs from the BSF's intelligence wing.

The operation reflects the professional competence and unwavering commitment of the BSF and Punjab Police in securing the nation's borders and combating terrorist activities.

The swift and coordinated action underscores their dedication to maintaining peace and security in the region. Further investigations were underway to determine any additional connections to criminal or terrorist networks.

On October 1, the troops of BSF foiled smuggling bids in Amritsar and Tarn Taran and seized 3.165 kg of Ice drug during a search near Burj village, Amritsar.

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, "In a major blow to cross-border narco-terror, alert #BSF troops foiled smuggling bids in Amritsar & Tarn Taran."

"Acting on intelligence, BSF launched a search near Burj village, Amritsar, & seized 3.165 kg of ICE drug. In Tarn Taran, based on BSF intelligence, the BSF troops with Punjab Police recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone carrying 580 g of heroin from a field near Dal village," the BSF post added. (ANI)

