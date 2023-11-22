Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reallocated key departments, divesting four significant portfolios from Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

According to an official order, after the reallocation of the portfolio, Hayer now has only the Sports and Youth Services department.

Mines and Geology, Water Resources, and Conservation of Land and Water, the departments that were held by Hayer previously, will now be handled by Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Jouramajra, who currently oversees Defence Services Welfare, Freedom Fighters, Horticulture, and Information and Public Relations, will take on the new responsibilities. (ANI)

