Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): On the 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a clarion call to people and exhorted them to uphold the spirit of the Indian constitution drafted by him.

While addressing a gathering in a state-level function at Dr B R Ambedkar Government College organised to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Baba Sahib, Bhagwant Mann said, "Nefarious attempts are being constantly made to undermine the basic character of the constitution drafted by the great jurist and statesman Dr Ambedkar. Unfortunately, these attempts are not made by foreigners or Britishers but by some of our own people. These attempts need to nip in the bud for which people have to join their hands."

He called upon the people to contribute immensely towards making an ideal society by following the principles of equality and liberty as enshrined in the Constitution propounded by Baba Sahib.

The CM said Baba Sahab was a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer and statesman. He was one of the most towering personalities in world history.

"Though Dr Ambedkar hailed from a humble family, his exceptional contribution towards the society has enabled him to be amongst the league of global leaders" adding that, "Indian Constitution was the result of Dr Ambedkar's unparalleled hard work, dedication and farsightedness. Baba Saheb was not only the leader of weaker sections but he belonged to the entire nation. The unmatched determination, progressive outlook and struggle of Dr Ambedkar to bring the underprivileged and poor sections of the society into the mainstream, will ever remain an inspiration for them," he added.

He further said that Baba Sahib had empowered the people through the constitution by giving them the right to vote. Only due to this power, political giants like Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manpreet Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and several others have been decimated by people from the state's political canvass.

"Due to the visionary approach of Baba Sahib, the constitution and constitutional values have flourished in India on the contrary nothing such exists in Pakistan. A glaring example of such dysfunctional democracy is that any former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been either killed or exiled."

The Chief Minister ensured stern action against perpetrators of the post-matric scholarship scheme. He said that this is a heinous and unpardonable crime. The culprits will not be spared at any cost adding that the key accused will be soon seen filing applications in court for better facilities in jails.

He further said, "Less than a month has passed since the formation of the new government in Punjab. Every promise made with people will be delivered at every cost."

On the occasion, MLA Shital Angural, representing Jalandhar West Assembly, welcomed the Chief Minister and raised demands for his assembly segment. CM was also felicitated with a token of love by the MLAs and other leaders.

Besides Shital Angural, other MLAs, Balkar Singh, Raman Arora and Inderjit Kaur Mann, AAP leaders Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Dinesh Dhall, Surinder Singh Sodhi, Jeet Lal Bhatti, Rattan Singh, Mangal Singh, Subash Sharma, Principal Prem Kumar and others accompanied CM to the occasion.

Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ghanshyam Thori, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

