Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said that the Congress government in Punjab has totally failed to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons, the former Punjab Chief Minister said, "At first, the road should not have been blocked but on the other hand, there was no crowd in his (PM) programme. It is the responsibility of the state government to provide protection to Prime Minister. But the Congress government has totally failed."

The SAD patriarch's remarks came against the backdrop of a breach of security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab leading to the cancellation of his event at Ferozpur on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that a major security breach had occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to the state and that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was squarely responsible for this.

He said it was condemnable that the security lapses had not been enough identified yet and due action had not been taken.

"The State government should have given utmost importance to the security of the Prime Minister. This matter is beyond politics and should not be politicized," added Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

