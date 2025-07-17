Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Punjab Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak announced a new state-wide green initiative aimed at beautifying highways and promoting environmental awareness.

He stated that many plants along the state highways in Punjab include commercial species as well as naturally growing vegetation. Now, the government is taking a step forward by planning to plant flowering plants on both sides of highways, especially those that pass through villages.

Also Read | BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi's Stealing Charge of 'Election Chori' at EC Regarding 'SIR' Exercise in Bihar, Scoffs at Jail Swipe on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A 500-meter stretch on either side of selected highways will be lined with floral plantations, intended not only to enhance the visual appeal of the roads but also to provide employment opportunities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

"This move will contribute to both environmental cleanliness and rural employment. It's a step toward a greener, more sustainable Punjab," said Minister Kataruchak during a press conference on Wednesday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Central Government Employees Get 30-34% Hike? Check Details.

In the first phase, the government will roll out a pilot project across five districts, Pathankot, Nawanshahr, Khatkar Kalan, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Sangrur. Each district will see 500-meter stretches of flowering plants planted along the highways, with specific guidelines for the height and type of plants to be used.

A monitoring committee will be formed to oversee the project's implementation, with a mandate to submit progress reports every 15 days.

Meanwhile, highlighting the urgency of the climate crisis, Kataruchak said, "Climate change is impacting the entire world, and Punjab is no exception. We must act now."

A special campaign will be launched on July 23 in Batala. The campaign will feature competitions on environmental themes across schools and colleges, running for a month.

The minister emphasised that these combined efforts reflect the state government's commitment to sustainability, ecological preservation, and community participation in combating climate change. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)