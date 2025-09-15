Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday exhorted the Panches-Sarpanches, Youth Clubs, Aam Aadmi Party workers to contribute to the best of their capacity for the success of the cleanliness campaign presently underway in Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency.

According to the press release from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the Minister commenced the Sanitiser and cleanliness campaign on Monday from Nangal, which would continue in all the flood-affected villages.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 16 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Notably, the tents and the spray for sprinkling of disinfectants have reached the area, and the vaccinations, as well as medical amenities for the livestock, are also being made available in the flood-ravaged villages.

Revealing further, Harjot Singh added that the Panch and Sarpanch of every village should begin a cleanliness campaign in their respective gram panchayat. The Aam Aadmi Clinics are running regularly, and the Government schools have also been reopened after thorough cleaning, said the Minister.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara 2025 Inauguration Row: Banu Mushtaq Facing Opposition As She Belongs to Different Religion, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

The minister toured various parts of Nangal city and nearby areas in the sanitising vehicle. The vehicles have been equipped with the latest technology and a large tank that dispenses disinfectants.

Disclosing more, Bains said that the fogging would continue for the next 15 days and would be monitored by the special teams because the safety and protection of people's lives is the biggest priority of the State Government.

Revealing further, Harjot said that approximately 100 villages of Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency have been affected by the floods with massive losses to the assets, lands, crops and the livestock. Hence, it has been decided by the Punjab Government to continue 'Operation Rahat' further in order to ensure that help reaches every flood-affected family. Medical teams have reached each village with a vaccination campaign for the livestock. Additionally, the sanitation campaign is continuing at full pace, and required assistance would be provided to every affected family.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, on Monday, inaugurated a resort on Ajnala road in Amritsar as the flood relief and rehabilitation mega warehouse in order to bolster flood relief efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh E.T.O. said that the State Government is consistently and dedicatedly carrying out relief as well as rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas. He further said that those ravaged by the floods would be given adequate compensation. Divulging more, he said that the warehouse inaugurated today has been set up with the active assistance of Rajya Sabha MP Padma Shri Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney, SUN Foundation and World Punjabi Organisation with a view to accelerating the pace of relief works in the flood-affected areas of Amritsar District.

The warehouse has stored 50 Tractors and JCB machines for garbage removal, 200 fogging machines for disease protection, 1,000 utensil kits, 500 Metric tonnes of fodder, 500 quintals of rice for BPL Families, and folding beds, mattresses, Bed Sheets, Blankets, Chairs, Gas Stoves, and Medical kits. This relief material would be provided to the needy families with the aid of the District Administration Amritsar by mapping every household and village. The tractors and the JCB machines would be sent to the affected villages falling in the Amritsar district with the help of SDMs and Tehsildars.

Meanwhile, the Cleanliness campaign was initiated at Killianwali & usman Khera villages in Fazilka. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)