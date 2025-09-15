School Assembly News Headlines Today, 16 September 2025: Reading school news headlines during morning assembly holds great significance in a student’s overall learning and personality development. It helps students stay updated with current events at the national and international levels, making them aware of the world beyond textbooks. News reading develops the habit of staying informed, which is essential in today’s fast-changing society. It also improves general knowledge, vocabulary, and pronunciation, as students regularly engage with new words and information. In this article below, check out the important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories to read during the daily school assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Northeast India, Maharashtra, and the central regions this week. Manipur is already experiencing severe flooding.

is expected in Northeast India, Maharashtra, and the central regions this week. Manipur is already experiencing severe flooding. Railways to run 1,126 special trains for Diwali & Chhath travel rush.

The CBSE has initiated a campaign across its affiliated schools to raise awareness about drug abuse, involving students, teachers, and parents via workshops and rallies.

International News For School Assembly

Israel bombed Doha, Qatar, targeting Hamas negotiators, just after accepting a US-brokered ceasefire proposal.

India and the US are scheduled to hold talks in New Delhi in response to recent US tariffs on Indian exports, especially those arising from India’s purchases of Russian oil.

In a politically high-profile match held in Dubai, India won by 7 wickets against Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash.

Sports News For School Assembly

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez has called for Israel and Russia to be banned from international sports competitions, citing ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Amid rising India-Pakistan political tension, players from both sides skipped the customary post-match handshake after the Asia Cup match.

The Indian women’s boxing contingent delivered one of its best-ever overseas performances, winning several medals. Meanwhile, the men’s team returned without a medal for the first time in 12 years.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The 77th Primetime Emmys were held, recognising the best in TV. Several big wins across genres were announced.

were held, recognising the best in TV. Several big wins across genres were announced. New show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle trailer has dropped.

Reports suggest that Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi may be engaged to her long-term partner, Rachit Singh, who works as an acting coach.

Business News For School Assembly

A NITI Aayog report estimates that widespread adoption of Artificial Intelligence could increase India’s GDP by USD 500-600 billion by 2035.

With many Western businesses exiting Russia, Indian exporters (especially MSMEs) have fresh room to expand.

The Indian rupee has hit historic lows against the US dollar, and bond markets are looking closely at upcoming policy cues from the US Federal Reserve.

News headlines spark curiosity among students, motivating them to explore issues in more detail later. This habit nurtures critical thinking, as students begin to connect classroom learning with real-life events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).