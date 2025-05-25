Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) The bypoll to Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23, officials said on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the bypoll on Sunday.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

According to the by-election schedule, the nomination process will commence on May 26 while the last date for filing nominations is June 2.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 3 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 5.

The Aam Aadmi Party was the first political outfit to announce its candidate. It has named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora for the bypoll.

The Congress has fielded former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parupkar Singh Ghuman for the bypoll.

The BJP is yet to name its candidate.

