Where to Watch Ireland National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match: Ireland and West Indies take on each other in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Hosts Ireland are leading the series 1-0 after clinching the 1st ODI, while the second contest ended in a no-contest due to rain. For the West Indies, this will be a do-or-die contest with the series on the line. Meanwhile, for IRE vs WI live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. Matthew Forde Equals AB de Villiers’ Record of Fastest ODI Fifty, Achieves Feat During IRE vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

In the second IRE vs WI ODI, West Indies managed to score 352, thanks to knocks from Keacy Carty (102), Shai Hope (49), Justin Greaves (44*), and Matthew Forde (58). Liam McCarthy was the star bowler for Ireland, claiming three wickets for 66. Sadly, the West Indies' chance of levelling the series got squashed with rain playing spoilsport. A three-match T20I series will be next played between Ireland and West Indies.

When is Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will take on the West Indies in the final ODI on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The IRE vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin and start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Paul Stirling Becomes First Ireland Player to Complete 10,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Match.

Where to Watch Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Ireland vs West Indies 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch IRE vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the IRE vs WI 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that is worth INR 59.

