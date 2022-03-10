Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal lost to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj from Jalalabad seat in Punjab's Fazilka district, according to poll results declared on Thursday.

Sukhbir, the son of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, lost by a margin of 30,930 votes.

Notably, Sukhbir who is SAD MP from Ferozepur, had entered the fray from Jalalabad assembly constituency.

Sukhbir has earlier been a three-time legislator.

Counting of votes for the 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

