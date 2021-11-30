Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, bringing the fatality count to 16,602, while 22 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 6,03,279, according to a medical bulletin.

The new deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Mohali.

Among fresh cases, Hoshiarpur reported seven, followed by three each in Pathankot and Mohali.

The number of active cases is 325.

Twenty-two more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,86,352, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni ordered that 40,000 daily Covid testings be conducted in the state in view of detection of new coronavirus variant Omicron in some countries.

Over 22,000 samples were collected on Tuesday for testing.

Soni directed that separate wards should be set up for the admission of suspected patients suffering from the new variant.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,465.

No death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 65 while that of recoveries was 64,580.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)