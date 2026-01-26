New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Mixed Scouts Marching Contingent, led by Lieutenant Amit Choudhary of 2 Arunachal Scouts, marched down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on Monday, representing India's elite infantry units specialised in high-altitude surveillance and frontier reconnaissance.

Sons of the soil, inspired by the indomitable Himalayan ibex and the ferocious snow leopard, these soldiers are raised in the lap of the Himalayas.

A vibrant Mixed Scouts Contingent rises from the rugged soul of Ladakh, the icy mountains of Himachal, the sacred heights of Uttarakhand, the misty valleys of Sikkim, and the frontier spirit of Arunachal Pradesh-stoic, resilient, and forged to protect our high passes with lethal spirit.

The contingent comprises carefully selected personnel drawn from Sikkim Scouts, Arunachal Scouts, Kumaon Scouts, Ladakh Scouts, Garhwal Scouts, and Dogra Scoutsunits renowned for their ability to observe, detect, and dominate some of the most inhospitable terrain in the world.

Their measured stride echoes the Army's ethos of 'Service Before Self ', while their silent watchfulness embodies the Scouts' core spiritual, adaptive, and ever-vigilant.

As they march on Kartavya Path, the Scouts Contingent salutes the nation-a reminder that India's security rests on soldiers who watch over the frontiers from the world's highest battlefields, guarding the nation while the nation sleeps.

Followed by the Rajput Regiment contingent, led by Lieutenant Vikas Khatri of 21 RAJPUT, marched down Kartavya Path, showcasing one of the Indian Army's oldest and most decorated infantry regiments with over 250 years of distinguished service.

The war cry of the Rajput Regiment is 'Rajput - Second to None.'

Then came the Assam Regiment contingent, commanded by Captain Aryan Deolekar of 6 Assam, showcasing the Regiment's legacy of valour and distinguished service.

Raised on 15 June 1941 at Shillong, the Assam Regiment earned its baptism of fire during the Second World War in the Burma Campaign, where it fought valiantly against the Japanese invasion, earning six Battle Honours and the Theatre Honour Burma. After Independence, the Regiment continued its distinguished service, with 3 Assam earning the Theatre Honour Jammu and Kashmir (1947-48).

The Regiment's gallantry record includes 1 Ashok Chakra, 2 Maha Vir Chakras, 5 Vir Chakras, 8 Kirti Chakras, 19 Shaurya Chakras, 206 Sena Medals, along with numerous distinguished service awards, commendations, and honours.

This was followed by the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) contingent, led by Captain Vedant Sethi of 2 JAK LI, reflecting the regiment's battle-born legacy, courage, and sacrifice in the service of the nation. The JAK LI occupies a special place in Indian military history, having been born in battle. In October 1947, ordinary citizensfarmers, traders, teachers, and studentsrose spontaneously to defend their homeland against Pakistani raiders.

These volunteers, initially organised as Border Defence Scouts, Poonch Scouts, Bal Sena, and Leh Militia, were unified as the Jammu & Kashmir Militia in April 1948, earning the immortal motto: 'Born in Battle & Baptised by Blood.'

Followed by the Regiment of Artillery contingent, commanded by Captain Gajendra Goswami of 223 Field Regiment, marching along Kartavya Path, showcasing the firepower and legacy of the 'God of War'.

Over its 200-year legacy, Indian Artillery has evolved into a truly Aatmanirbhar, modern, versatile, and lethal force, capable of target acquisition, designation, and destruction through guns, rockets, multi-barrel rocket systems, and missiles, including BrahMos.

Tracing its origins to 1827 with the raising of the 5 Mountain Battery, the Regiment stands as the backbone of India's battlefield firepower, guided by its proud motto 'Sarvatra Izzat-OIqbal' - Everywhere with Honour and Glory.

The next contingent marching along Kartavya Path was from the 4 BHAIRAV Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, led by Major Anjum Gorka, showcasing a specialised assault infantry unit designed for rapid response and high-intensity operations.

Raised at the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Fatehgarh, the 4 BHAIRAV Battalion embodies the ethos of the 'Sant Sipahi'- fierce in battle yet spiritually composed. (ANI)

The name 'BHAIRAV', inspired by the fierce and protective manifestation of Lord Shiva, symbolises controlled aggression, invincibility, and righteous power. (ANI)

