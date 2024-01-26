New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Bedecked with colourful flowers, the CPWD's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday depicted a modern, self-reliant and developed Bharat with models of the Kartavya Path, the new Parliament building and a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Central Public Works Department's tableau was among the 26 on display during the ceremonial parade that marked the celebration of India's 75th Republic Day.

Also Read | 'Travelling Sex' Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Police Bust 'Trip Prostitution' Racket, Two Married Couples Arrested.

The front of the tableau had a bust of Bose in a saluting pose, while the newly constructed Kartavya Path was portrayed in the central part.

The new Parliament building was shown in the rear end of the tableau. Models of the peacock, India's national bird, were also present on both sides of the tableau.

Also Read | Pallavaram DMK MLA E. Karunanithi’s Son, Daughter-in-Law Arrested for Torturing Dalit Domestic Help.

From women's roles in socio-economic activities to the contribution of women scientists, 26 tableaux rolled down the Kartavya Path, highlighting "women empowerment" this Republic Day.

The Centre has already announced that the 75th Republic Day parade will be women-centric with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka' being the main themes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)