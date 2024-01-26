Bengaluru, January 26: In a significant crackdown, the Bengaluru police last week arrested two married couples allegedly involved in a “travelling sex” racket, also known as “movement prostitution” or “trip prostitution”. The accused couples, who reside in Delhi and originally hail from Ahmedabad and Haryana, are now out on bail.

Deccan Herald reported that the couples, members of social media groups with customers, have been operating this racket for several years. One couple has been involved for the past eight years, while the other has been operating for the last three years. These groups reportedly consist of individuals with specific sexual preferences. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Crime Branch Bust Prostitution Racket Running From Thai Spa, Rescue Four Women.

The modus operandi of the accused involved visiting a city and sharing their trip details in the groups. Interested customers would contact the couples through direct messages, where details like available slots and payments would be discussed. Once a deal was finalised, the customer would book a room for the couple in a lavish hotel, where the couple would provide the “services”. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Nine Girls Rescued From High-Profile Prostitution Racket Operating Under Guise of Spa.

Upon their arrest, it was discovered that the couples were fully prepared with legal services. Their lawyers promptly arrived in Bengaluru and secured their release on bail. The accused face charges under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

