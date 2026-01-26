Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the ceremonial parade during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin was present at the celebrations and had arrived at the venue earlier in the day, as visuals showed senior officials and dignitaries assembling for the occasion.

During the event, the Chief Moinister presented several awards and medals in recognition of exemplary service across various fields. These included the prestigious Anna medalfor Gallantry, the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, and the Special Award by the Department of Agriculture to a farmer for outstanding contribution. Police personnel were also honoured with the Adigal Police medal for distinguished service.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 26, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

In addition, Chief Minister's trophies for the best police stations in the state were awarded to Madurai City, Tiruppur City and Coimbatore District.

In a video message on the occasion, Governor Ravi extended Republic Day greetings and paid tribute to India's freedom fighters and members of the Constituent Assembly. "We remember with a profound sense of gratitude our countless freedom fighters who sacrificed for the freedom of Bharat Mata. We also pay homage to the Constituent Assembly, which gave us a powerful and resilient Constitution," he said, adding that India's constitutional institutions have grown stronger with time and are the foundation of a robust democracy.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 26, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Highlighting India's global rise, the Governor said the world is watching the emergence of a new Bharat as the fastest-growing major economy. He cited progress in poverty reduction, start-ups, science and technology, defence production, renewable energy and digital payments, noting that India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy. He also underlined Tamil Nadu's role in infrastructure growth, rail modernisation and port and airport expansion.

Governor Ravi emphasised India's ancient democratic traditions, referring to the Uttaramerur inscriptions, and said Bharat stands as the "Mother of Democracy." He also highlighted the resurgence of Tamil heritage, the Chola legacy celebrations, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the growing national interest in the Tamil language.

Speaking on the theme of this year, Governor Ravi said, "Vande Mataram has long held a special place in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu, inspiring generations with its message of patriotism and unity." "Heroes such as Tiruppur Kumaran, who held the national flag in his final moments, and Vanchinathan, who gave his life fighting the oppressive British, embodied the courage, devotion, and selfless love for the nation that Vande Mataram symbolises. From workers in the 1908 Coral Mills strike to the youth of today, the anthem continues to ignite courage, devotion, and unwavering love for Bharat, resonating deeply with the youth of Tamil Nadu," he added.

The Governor concluded his message, urging people to commit themselves to the nation first. "Our State has the finest human resources. I urge our youth, our women, our farmers, our fishermen, our weavers and artisans and all sections of our society to commit ourselves to the pledge of Nation First. Let us unleash our enterprise and make a self-reliant, developed Bharat by 2047," he said.

The event, held with traditional grandeur and tight security, marked India's adoption of the Constitution in 1950 and reaffirmed the nation's democratic values. The parade featured marching contingents, police and security forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)