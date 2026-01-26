Mumbai, January 26: Gold rates (Gold prices) across India remained stable at historic highs on Monday, January 26. As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, the precious yellow metal continued to trade at elevated levels following an exceptionally volatile month. In the national capital, 24-karat gold is holding firm at approximately INR 1,60,400 per 10 grams, while the retail rate for 22-karat gold stands at INR 1,47,040 per 10 grams. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Market Stability Amid National Holiday

With domestic commodity markets, including the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), closed for the Republic Day public holiday, physical gold rates in major cities have largely mirrored the closing prices from the weekend. This consolidation follows a dramatic surge on January 24, when prices jumped by over INR 3,000 per 10 grams in a single session, driven by shifts in the international market. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 25.

Analysts attribute the current high-price environment to a complex mix of global factors. "Safe-haven" demand remains strong due to persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and new tariff uncertainties in the West, which have collectively pushed gold prices up by nearly 18 per cent since the start of the year.

City-Wise Gold Rates: January 26, 2026

While the broader trend remains bullish, local prices vary slightly across Indian metros due to differing state taxes, local levies, and transportation costs.

Gold Rate Today, January 26, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,60,400 INR 1,47,040 Mumbai INR 1,60, 250 INR 1,46,890 Chennai INR 1,59,480 INR 1,47,490 Ahmedabad INR 160,300 INR 1,46,940 Kolkata INR 1,60, 250 INR 1,46,890 Bengaluru INR 1,60, 250 INR 1,46,890 Hyderabad INR 1,60, 250 INR 1,46,890 Jaipur INR 1,60,400 INR 1,47,040 Pune INR 1,60, 250 INR 1,46,890 Noida INR 1,60,400 INR 1,47,040 Gurugram INR 1,60,400 INR 1,47,040 Ghaziabad INR 1,60,400 INR 1,47,040 Lucknow INR 1,60,400 INR 1,47,040 Bhopal INR 1,60,300 INR 1,46,940 Jodhpur INR 1,60,450* INR 1,47,090* Srinagar INR 1,60,540* INR 1,47,180*

Impact on Consumers and Wedding Season

The historic price levels have created a challenging environment for retail buyers, particularly as the peak wedding season continues. While traditional jewellery demand has seen a slight softening due to the high entry point, investment in digital gold and gold-backed ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) has hit new peaks. Silver has followed a similarly aggressive trajectory, currently trading near INR 3,34,900 per kilogram in Delhi. In southern markets like Chennai and Hyderabad, silver prices remain even higher, quoted at approximately INR 3.65 lakh per kilogram. Gold Rate Today, January 25, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Future Outlook of Yellow Metal

Market participants are now looking toward Tuesday, January 27, when domestic exchanges reopen. Global cues, including the movement of the US Dollar and central bank gold-buying trends, will be key to determining if gold can sustain its momentum. Some financial institutions have already revised their year-end targets, suggesting that gold could potentially test the INR 1.75 lakh mark if current economic uncertainties persist.

