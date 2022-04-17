Rishikesh, Apr 17 (PTI) A raft operator and two guides were fined here on Sunday for taking tourists for rafting at night and risking their lives.

The rafts used for the purpose were seized, Inspector at Muni-ki-Reti police station Ritesh Shah said.

The raft operator and two tourist guides had taken some tourists for rafting on Saturday evening around 7.30 pm in violation of the rules, he said.

Rafting is not allowed after sunset, the official said.

