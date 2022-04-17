Mangaluru, April 17: Probably in a state of shock and unable to deal with the sudden demise of her husband in a road accident, a 30- year old woman allegedly killed her six-month-old son before taking her own life.

Times of India quoted City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar as saying that Gangadhar B Kammara, 36, a driver attached to the Fire and Emergency Services, Mangaluru, was killed on the spot after he was hit by an SUV when he was crossing NH-66 at Kuntikana at around 8.50 pm on Saturday. The SUV was moving from Bengaluru to Kundapur.

A case was registered at the Mangaluru East Traffic Police and his family was informed about the accident.

His wife Shruthi was staying at her brother's house in Lingasugur of Raichur district.

It is learnt that the moment she got to know about her husband's death, she allegedly strangulated her son Abhiram with a saree and reportedly died after hanging herself at around 10 pm. Post-delivery she was staying at her brother’s house. Now Lingasugur police are investigating the case.

