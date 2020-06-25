New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock at the death of 83 people due to lightning in Bihar and asked party workers to help the families of the victims.

"I am shocked to hear the news of 83 people dying due to lightning in Bihar. May God grant strength to their loved ones to bear this sorrow," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I appeal to the Congress workers to extend all possible help to the families of the victims," he also said.

Thunderstorms and lightning have wrought havoc in Bihar over the past two days, claiming 83 lives, leaving many injured and causing widespread damage to property, the state disaster management department said.

According to a statement put out by the department, the deaths in lightning strikes happened in 23 districts of the state, with Gopalganj accounting for the maximum number of casualties at 13.

