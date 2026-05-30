NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government, Says Crores of Students Impacted Due to Exam-Related Troubles

New Delhi, May 30: Following NTA's confirmation that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) faced disruptions, Congress leader lauched a blistering attack on the Centre over ongoing national examination controversies on Saturday, stating that despite claims of being a "Vishwa Guru" (world leader), the administration "can't conduct even one exam". The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier confirmed that CUET-UG 2026 faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Pointing to a string of national examinations, Gandhi emphasised the cumulative stress being forced onto the nation's youth. "NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty," he said on X. NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: PM Narendra Modi Monitoring Paper Issue, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

Escalating his attack, Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has completely ruined the entire education system." Warning the consequences from youth over recurring issues in national examinations, Gandhi said, "Claims of "world guru," but can't conduct even one exam in the country - Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system. The generation whose future you are destroying - that same generation will hold you accountable."

Notably, the controversy comes on the heels of the ongoing CBSE OSM discrepancies row and the NEET-UG paper leak case, both of which have sparked political debate and raised concerns over the conduct and integrity of major national examinations. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at PM Modi over disruptions in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. NEET-UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: Supreme Court Says NTA Hasn’t Learned Its Lesson; Issues Notice on Pleas To Bring Wide Changes in Testing Body.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The country needs an educated PM," while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. In an official statement posted on X, the NTA said the delay mainly affected candidates scheduled for the examination and clarified that the issue had originated at the vendor's end.

"M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged," the agency said. The NTA revised the afternoon shift schedule, directing candidates to report from 2:30 pm onwards, while the examination commenced at 4 pm instead of the originally scheduled 3 pm.

The agency also stated that morning-session candidates were being provided the full duration of the examination and would be allowed to leave only after completing their papers. NTA expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to students and parents and said measures were being taken to prevent similar disruptions in future examinations. Notably, the controversy comes on the heels of the ongoing CBSE OSM discrepancies row and the NEET-UG paper leak case, both of which have sparked political debate and raised concerns over the conduct and integrity of major national examinations.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)