New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has constructed a 100-square metre hut for track maintainers with the help of a 3D-printing machine at the Parvatipuram railway station in Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh.

"This cutting-edge project marks the first-ever 3D-printed railway building in Indian Railways and Andhra Pradesh. The hut serves as a shelter for track maintenance staff, known as gangmen, providing them with rest space, tool storage and a work base," a press note from the RVNL, a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, said.

"Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar construction, this gangman hut was created using a 3D concrete printer -- a large robotic machine that prints structures layer by layer using specialised concrete materials. Spanning approximately 1,076 sq.ft (100 sq.m), the structure was completed in just 25 days," it added.

Talking about materials used in the construction, the RVNL said advanced construction materials, such as ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) and lightweight concrete, were used to enhance durability, reduce weight and speed up the construction process.

The hut is located under the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway zone, where the Parvatipuram (PVP) station is part of the ongoing Vizianagaram (VZM)-Titlagarh (TIG) third-line project.

"This railway line aims to boost freight and passenger capacity, especially in light of growing industrial activity in the nearby regions," the press note said.

Pradeep Gaur, chairman and managing director of the RVNL, said, "The RVNL has successfully done demonstration of this modern construction technology. This initiative could pave the way for broader adoption of 3D printing in low-cost, quick-build infrastructure projects across India."

"It represents a major step in modernising construction practices and highlights the RVNL's commitment to deploying cutting-edge technologies for developing modern infrastructure. Such technologies will, therefore, be key contributors to fast-track project execution, ensuring sustainability and cost-effectiveness, as we develop a future-ready infrastructure," he added.

The RVNL highlighted its key features and innovations, such as faster and cleaner construction and advanced design capabilities.

"It significantly reduces construction time and material waste, making it more environment-friendly. Besides, it also incorporates complex geometries, textured elevations and wavy wall patterns that are difficult to achieve with traditional methods," an RVNL official said.

Officials added that a virtual 3D walk-through was developed to let stakeholders visualise the building before physical construction began, and both natural and artificial lighting were strategically integrated to enhance functionality and ambiance.

According to the RVNL, the project will drastically change the way infrastructure is constructed in the country by creating new opportunities for a widespread use of 3D printing in future station buildings, shelters, offices and housing across the Indian Railways and beyond.

