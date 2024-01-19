India News | Railways Asks Its Wrestlers Not to Participate in Events Organised by Suspended WFI

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Railways has asked its sportspersons to participate only in events that are organised by recognised sports bodies, advising its wrestlers not to compete in any tournament under the banner of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In an advisory issued on Friday, the railways said participating in events held by the suspended (WFI) will not be considered for awarding government benefits to players.

In a press statement, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) Secretary Prem Chand Lochab said, "The Indian Railways wrestlers will participate only in the championship organised by RSPB and not in any other events under the banner of suspended WFI."

He announced that the upcoming championship in Jaipur from February 2-5, 2024 is being organised by RSPB.

According to Lohab, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has communicated that only National Wrestling Championships for various age categories organised under the supervision of the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee for wrestling will be treated as sanctioned and recognised championships.

"All government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National Championships organised by the ad-hoc committee," he added.

Lohab stated that the ad-hoc committee of the WFI has entrusted the responsibility of organising Senior National Free Style, Greco-Roman Style and Women National Wrestling Championships to the RSPB.

The Sports Ministry had in December last year suspended the WFI, three days after it elected new office-bearers, for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions. The government also asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the sports body.

In suspending the WFI, the government cited the sports body's "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

