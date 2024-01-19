Mumbai, January 19: The University Grants Commission (UGC) released the UGC NET December 2023 final answer key today, January 19. Besides the final answer key, the commission also released the cut-off list. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Test can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check the final answer key and cut-off list.

The commission released the UGC NET December 2023 result on Thursday, January 18. Earlier, it had released the provisional answer key on January 3 and closed the objection window on January 5. On the other hand, the archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8, and the objection window was closed on January 10. CTET Admit Card for January 2024 Exam Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket.

How to Download Final Answer Key and Cut-Off List:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on UGC NET December 2023 final answer key and cut off list links,

A new PDF file will open.

The PDF will display the final answer key and the cut-off list.

Check the PDF copy thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET 2023 examination in 83 subjects and in 292 cities across the country. A total of 9,45,918 candidates took the UGC NET 2023 exam, which was held from December 6 to December 19 last year. JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases City Intimation Slip For Paper 1 Exam at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How to Download.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) also announced the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2024 today. The CSEET 2024 exam was held earlier this month. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their CSEET results on the official website at icai.edu.

