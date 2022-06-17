Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in parts of the eastern Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, a Meteorological (MeT) department spokesperson said.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said the pre-monsoon activities will continue in the districts of Jaipur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota divisions of East Rajasthan in the next four to five days.

In most areas of Jodhpur division, the weather will remain mainly dry for the next four-five days.

The spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, Bundi, Rajgarh, Bharatpur and Sapotra recorded 4 cm rain each. Various other places recorded 1 to 3 cm rainfall.

He said that till 5.30 pm on Friday, Alwar recorded 35.4 mm, Dholpur 0.5 mm, Anta 1 mm and Karauli 9.5 mm rainfall.

According to the department, Sangaria of Hanumangarh was recorded hottest with 42.7 degrees Celsius followed by 42.1 degrees C in Churu, 40.9 degrees C each in Dholpur and Nagaur, 40.4 degrees C each in Bikaner and Karauli, 39.5 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 39.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

Major places in the state on Thursday night recorded temperature in the range of 23.2 degrees Celsius to 30.8 degrees Celsius.

