Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Three labourers, including a woman, were killed and two others injured when a wall collapsed on them on the outskirts of Jaipur city on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ganwar Bhrahmanan village in Sanganer Sadar Police Station area, where the victims were doing plaster work on the wall that collapsed.

Of the eight workers there, Nandram, Babulal, and his wife were killed and two others injured, while three escaped unhurt, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital.

