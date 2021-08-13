New Delhi, Aug 13: Operational restrictions will be imposed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), as part of security arrangement ahead of Independence Day.

Accordingly, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued.

Delhi Airport Adjudged as 'Best Airport in India & Central Asia.

The NOTAM said that no landing or take off will be permitted on August 15 for non-scheduled flights from 6.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.

"There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army Aviation helicopter," the NOTAM said.

"State-owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the Governor or Chief Minister of State."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).