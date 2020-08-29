Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Congress MLA from the Sadarshahar assembly constituency Bhanwar Lal Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Saturday after he complained of respiratory problems.

Sharma was admitted to SMS Hospital in the morning following difficulty in breathing, hospital superintendent Dr Rajesh Sharma said.

The legislator is undergoing treatment and stable, the doctor said, adding that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

