Mumbai, August 29: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Saturday announced the acquisition of Kishore Biyani's Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore. With this acquisition, the Reliance will now own access of 1,800 stores of Future Group, including Big Bazaar, FBB, Easyday. These stores are spread across 420 cities of the country.

"Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group as going concerns on a slump sale basis for lumpsum aggregate consideration of INR 24,713 crore," RIL said in a statement and as quoted by the Mint.

Adding more, Isha Ambani said, "With this transaction, we are pleased to provide a home to the renowned formats and brands of Future Group as well as preserve its business ecosystem, which have played an important role in the evolution of modern retail in India."

